King Charles Offers Prince Andrew a Balmoral ‘Olive Branch’: Report
ROYAL WELCOME
King Charles has apparently attempted to rebuild relations with his younger brother Prince Andrew by inviting him to his Scottish estate over the weekend, according to a report. Britain’s Express tabloid cited an “insider” at Balmoral Castle—where Queen Elizabeth II died almost a year ago—in claiming that the invitation to Andrew represented “an olive branch.” Sources told the paper that there is no prospect of Andrew returning to royal duties in the foreseeable future, however. Separately on Sunday, Charles’ aides told the Sunday Times that the monarch does not want Andrew to “to come out of the freezer,” though long-rumored plans of forcing Andrew out of his Royal Lodge home into the smaller Frogmore Cottage appear to have been put on hold.