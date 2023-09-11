King Charles Sends His Good Wishes for North Korea to Kim Jong Un
LIVE LONG AND PROSPER!
As Kim Jong Un’s train reportedly chugs across Asia for a meeting with fellow global super villain Vladimir Putin, the North Korean dictator has received a message of good wishes from none other than King Charles III. Pyongyang published the cheerful missive, sent to Kim as head of state, which read, “As the people of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea celebrate their National Day, I send my good wishes for the future.” In a quintessence of good manners, Charles’ jolly note didn’t mention anything as awkward as Pyongyang’s regular threats to unleash a nuclear “sea of fire” on its neighbors in South Korea through “scorched earth strikes,” etc., etc. A senior courtier confirmed the message was genuine to The Daily Beast and pointed out that Charles was merely following Foreign Office advice. Such messages are routinely sent on the advice of the government, and the king would not have crafted the message himself.