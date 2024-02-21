King Charles Tells British PM He Has Been ‘in Tears’

King Charles was seen back at work for the first time since revealing his cancer diagnosis. The 75-year-old monarch met with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday. “Wonderful to see you looking so well,” Sunak told the King, according to the BBC. “It’s all done with mirrors,” the King joked. He said the supportive messages and cards sent to him from the public had “reduced me to tears.” The king also spoke about his admiration for cancer charities before a private meeting with Sunak in the Audience Room, which usually occurs every week. He is continuing duties as head of state but has pulled back from public engagements while he receives treatment for an unspecified type of cancer. Prince Harry made a whirlwind trip back to the U.K. to see his father after discovering he had cancer. The younger royal told Good Morning America that he was hopeful his father’s health battle could have a “reunifying” effect on the family. “I think any illness, any sickness brings families together,” he said.