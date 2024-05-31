Charles Threatens to Defund Prince Andrew Unless He Vacates Royal Lodge: Report
GTFO!
King Charles has threatened to cut funding to his brother Prince Andrew if the disgraced royal doesn’t vacate his beloved Royal Lodge home soon, multiple sources told the Sunday Times. Charles and Andrew have locked horns over the sprawling estate for years, and their relationship has only deteriorated since Andrew was unmasked as one of the close associates of pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, but it appears the feud has reached a boiling point for the wearied king. Though Andrew appeared to have temporarily won the battle over the Lodge in October, the king has continued to pressure Andrew into moving into Frogmore Cottage—formerly home to Meghan and Harry—which would cost the family less. “He is taking longer than desirable to recognise the reality of the situation, even though it is clearly the most sensible course of action,” a source close to the king complained of Andrew. “If he doesn’t agree to move to a property better suited to his needs, then the King may have to reconsider the levels of support he is willing to provide.”