King Charles to Visit Scene of Knife Attack on Taylor Swift Dance Class

King Charles’ office announced he will today meet some of the children who survived the Southport knife attack which triggered riots across the U.K.

The visit comes after the king faced criticism that he was not doing enough to show solidarity with the victims of the horrific attack.

The Daily Beast, along with other media, was told by courtiers after the July 29 attack that the king hoped to visit the communities affected by the attack but did not want to impede or inconvenience key workers responding to the attack, the riots and the aftermath.

On Tuesday morning his office announced that he would meet survivors from the attack Tuesday in Southport, and then Wednesday will be meeting some bereaved family members in London. The king will also show his thanks to the emergency services who responded to the events.

Three children, Bebe King, 6, Elsie Dot Stancombe, 7, and Alice Dasilva Aguiar, 9, died as a result of the attack at the Hart Space community centre, where a Taylor Swift dance workshop for young children was taking place. Eight other children and two adults were also injured.

Axel Rudakubana, who was 17 at the time and has now turned 18, has been charged with murder and attempted murder.

Charles, 75, who is undergoing treatment for cancer, was understood to be due to fly to Southport from Balmoral in Scotland, where he is hosting the royal family’s annual summer vacation.