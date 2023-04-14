King Charles Won’t Be Inviting Sarah Ferguson to Coronation: Report
ROYAL UNWELCOME
Sarah Ferguson isn’t going to be invited to King Charles’ coronation in London next month, according to a report. Prince Andrew’s ex will therefore not be sitting alongside her daughters Beatrice and Eugenie at Westminster Abbey as the event takes place, according to The Independent. It’s not clear why the Duchess of York hasn’t been invited, though Fergie herself seems remarkably chipper about the prospect of watching the coronation on TV. Earlier this month, she said on the U.K.’s Loose Women talk show: “I personally will be having a little tea room and coronation chicken sandwich and putting out the bunting, that’s what I’m going to be doing. Because that would make me very happy.” Despite divorcing in 1996, the duchess still lives with Prince Andrew and they remain close.