King Charles Would Support Andrew and Fergie if They Remarry: Report
BLESSING
King Charles has indicated to Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson that they would have his blessing should they decide to remarry. According to the Daily Mail’s Ephraim Hardcastle column, although Andrew no longer needs Charles’ permission to marry (only those royals numbering up to six in line to the throne do), his support would be significant in light of the cloud of scandal that still surrounds Andrew over his links to dead billionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, and Virginia Roberts Giuffre’s claims—vigorously denied by Andrew—that he sexually assaulted her when she was 17, and being sexually trafficked by Epstein. Stripped of his royal duties and role, Andrew settled with Giuffre out of court for a reported $12 million. The Mail’s source said Andrew and Fergie’s remarriage would “likely” take place in the small royal chapel of All Saints, near Andrew and Fergie’s home—Royal Lodge in Windsor—and where their elder daughter Princess Beatrice married Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in 2020.