Spanish King Had to Keep ‘Secret’ Daughter From Falling for His Son: Book
AWKWARD
Spain’s former King Juan Carlos had a “secret” daughter whom he tried to keep from “falling in love” with his son when the two didn’t know they were related, a new book claims. The daughter, named Alejandra, was born into an aristocratic family in the late 1970s or early ’80s, and her existence was an “open secret” among those in power, according to details from the upcoming book released by Spanish news outlet El Confidencial. Alejandra is said to now be married with a child, and she reportedly has never staked a claim to the Spanish throne. Before royal officials eventually told Juan Carlos’ son, current King Felipe VI, about his secret sister, the book claims measures were taken to keep the two from unwittingly falling in love with each other.