    This Durable Backpack Was Designed to Make Packing for the Gym Less of a Workout

    For years, gym bags have been an afterthought, one big space containing a soup of sweaty towels, stinky shoes, bulky gear, and grooming products. King Kong Apparel created a seriously tough backpack that tackles your biggest gym-packing problems.

    What separates this backpack from traditional gym bags is its unique storage solutions. The external straps hold your weightlifting belt — saving you a ton of internal storage space. A padded laptop sleeve keeps sensitive electronics safe from your rough-and-tumble gear. Most clutch? An ingenious sealed shoe compartment that keeps your sneakers (and their smell) away from clean clothes and other belongings. Once you upgrade to a bag designed for your gym gear, you’ll never want to go back to the steamy soup bag again.

