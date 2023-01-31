‘King of the Hill’ Revival Ordered at Hulu
REBOOTED
King of the Hill is officially returning with a Hulu reboot. The animated comedy, which ran for 13 seasons on Fox from 1997 to 2009, is gearing up for a fresh start with creators Mike Judge and Greg Daniels returning alongside Saladin Petterson as showrunner and original voice cast members Kathy Najimy, Stephen Root, Pamela Adlon, Johnny Hardwick, and Lauren Tom. The series has been in talks for a reboot since 2017, with Judge and Daniels teasing the potential revival further in recent years. “We are all so excited to welcome back Hank, Peggy and Bobby, and to see what they have to say about the world we live in and continue the conversations we began years ago,” Craig Erwich, president of ABC Entertainment, Hulu, and Disney Branded Television streaming originals, said.