CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
‘King of the Hill’ Voice Actor Johnny Hardwick Dies at 64
GONE TOO SOON
Read it at TMZ
Johnny Hardwick, a voice actor best known for his role as Dale Gribble on King of the Hill, has died at 64, TMZ reported. The outlet cited law enforcement sources who said cops found Hardwick’s body at his Texas home during a welfare check on Tuesday. The sources did not suspect any foul play, but an official cause of death is pending. Hardwick started his career as a stand-up comedian in 1990 and worked as an actor, writer, producer, and YouTuber. On King of the Hill, Hardwick lent his voice for nearly all of the show’s 259 episodes. He won the Emmy for Outstanding Animated Program in 1999 as producer of the long-running animated sitcom.