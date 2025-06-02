‘King of the Hill’ Voice Actor Shot to Death at 59

Cheat Sheet
Maxine Waters’ Campaign to Pay $68,000 Fine After FEC Probe
STIFF PENALTY
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 06.02.25 2:13PM EDT 
Ranking Member Maxine Waters (D-CA) questions Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent as he appears before the House Financial Services Committee on May 7, 2025 in Washington, DC.
Pete Marovich/Getty Images

Rep. Maxine Waters’ campaign committee has agreed to pay a $68,000 fine after an FEC investigation found that her election campaign violated multiple finance laws. The California Democrat’s 2020 campaign committee, Citizens for Waters, was found to have accepted campaign donations totaling $19,000 from seven donors in 2019 and 2020, despite the maximum legal contribution from a single individual in California being capped at $2,800. In documents filed by the FEC, Waters is accused of “failing to accurately report receipts and disbursements in calendar year 2020,” “knowingly accepting excessive contributions,” and “making prohibited cash disbursements.” Fox News reports that Waters’ campaign accepted the charges and has agreed to pay the $68,000 fine, as well as promising to send its treasurer to a “Commission-sponsored training program for political committees within one year of the effective date of this Agreement.” The campaign maintains that the financial violations were “errors” that were “not willful or purposeful,” Fox News reports. Waters, 86, has served in Congress since 1991.

Read it at Fox News

2
Angelina Jolie’s Daughter Reveals Radical Name Change
NEW NAME, NEW ME
Paulina Rodriguez 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 06.02.25 12:53PM EDT 
Published 06.02.25 12:44PM EDT 
Angelina Jolie (L) and Shiloh Jolie (R)
Franco Origlia/Getty Images

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s daughter, Shiloh, shared two new life updates. At a dinner celebrating designer Isabel Marant’s latest collection, the 19-year-old debuted a new career, choreographing a dance performance for the event. She also unveiled a new name, choosing to be credited simply as “Shi.” It’s not yet known if the new moniker is permanent, a stage name, or merely a nickname for “Shiloh.” This marks the teen’s second name change in recent years. Just three days after her 18th birthday in 2024, the budding choreographer, born Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, legally dropped “Pitt” from her surname. Six months earlier, Pitt and Jolie’s eldest daughter, Zahara, 20, had introduced herself as simply “Zahara Marley Jolie” at her sorority induction ceremony at Spelman College in Atlanta, Georgia. Later, in 2024, fans noticed the pair’s youngest daughter, Vivienne, 16, was credited as “Vivienne Jolie” in the playbill for the musical The Outsiders, which she assisted her mother in producing. The flurry of name changes came amid their parents’ eight-year divorce proceedings, during which Jolie alleged that Pitt had abused her and their six children.

Read it at Variety

Sharpen Your Language Skills With This AI-Powered Learning Platform
WORD?
Aazim Jafarey 

Associate Director of Creative Strategy

Published 04.11.25 5:01PM EDT 
Hand holding phone showing Promova, a language learning app
Promova

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

From management to memes to matchmaking, AI is everywhere these days, but many of these tools fall short when it comes to actually improving your life—or, at least, making it easier. In a world of fads, Promova stands out for its real-world impact: helping users develop language skills that they can actually use in everyday conversations.

Promova is a modern language learning platform designed to fit seamlessly into your daily routine. The app leverages AI to personalize your learning experience based on your skill level, interests, and progress, offering features like AI-powered speaking practice and role-play conversations to support your growth.

6 Month Subscription
Price reflects 50% discount. Shorter subscriptions also available.
Subscribe At Promova$30

Plus, the app offers horizon-expanding cultural insights, memorable illustrations for visual learners, and real-life examples to strengthen your understanding beyond just vocabulary. Think of it like a language class designed for one student: you. And if you’re not sold on an all-algorithmic approach, don’t worry—Promova is backed by real language tutors, illustrators, and neurodiversity experts to make everything easier (and more human).

Best of all, Promova is celebrating its sixth birthday with an exclusive deal for language lovers everywhere: 50 percent off all subscription plans. Whether you’re picking up a new language or refining one you already know, now’s the perfect time to start your journey.

3

‘King of the Hill’ Voice Actor Shot to Death at 59

FATAL DISPUTE
Jasmine Venet 

Breaking News Intern

Published 06.02.25 1:35PM EDT 
Actor Jonathan Joss was shot dead by his neighbor.
Alamy/Getty Images

King of the Hill voice actor Jonathan Joss was shot to death Sunday night, authorities say. Joss, 59, was shot multiple times after an alleged confrontation with his neighbor, Sigfredo Alvarez-Cega, in San Antonio, Texas, according to San Antonio police. When police arrived at the scene, Joss had already been hit, and he was pronounced dead after paramedics tried to save him. Alvarez-Cega was arrested a block away from the scene of the crime, and has been charged with murder, with his bond set at $200,000. Joss voiced John Redcorn in King of the Hill from Season 2 through 13 of the show, replacing voice actor Victor Aaron, who died in a car accident in 1996. Joss had already voiced his newest Redcorn lines for the forthcoming King of the Hill revival before his death. Joss also played Chief Ken Hotate in Parks and Recreation and acted in shows like Tulsa King and movies including The Magnificent Seven. Season 14 of King of the Hill premieres in early August on Hulu and Disney+.

Read it at TMZ

4
Tourists Flee Terrifying Etna Volcano Eruption
PEAK FURY
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Updated 06.02.25 10:21AM EDT 
Published 06.02.25 10:11AM EDT 
Volcanic steam rises from Mount Etna, as seen from Milo, Italy, June 2, 2025. REUTERS/Marco Restivo
MARCO RESTIVO/REUTERS

A terrifying video shows the moment Italy’s Mount Etna began to erupt Monday, sending tourists fleeing in horror. The eruption occurred on the Mediterranean island of Sicily, where the volcano suddenly began spewing lava and ash, triggering a high-speed pyroclastic flow that tore down the mountainside. In footage shared by INGV Vulcani, Italy’s national volcano monitoring agency, a torrent of debris and smoke careens down the slope. In a statement posted to social media, the agency confirmed that “explosive activity from the Southeast Crater has become a lava fountain,” signaling a significant escalation in volcanic activity. Another stomach-churning clip circulating online shows dozens of tourists running in panic as thick plumes of ash rise violently into the air. Fortunately, no injuries have been reported. Mount Etna, one of the world’s most active volcanoes, erupted twice last year—in July and August—and began spewing smoke and lava again in February, prompting travel advisories. Minor lava flows were also observed twice earlier this month, fueling concerns of increased volcanic unrest.

Read it at CBS News

The AI-Powered Bike Is Engineered to Give You the Most Effective Workout in the Shortest Time Possible
RIDE ON
Mia Maguire 

Managing Editor, Commerce

Published 04.01.25 2:54PM EDT 
Carol Bike
Scouted/The Daily Beast/Carol Bike.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

If you’re looking to revamp your at-home fitness lineup ahead of summer 2025 (it’s only a couple of months away!) and don’t have hours to commit to exercising each day, allow us to introduce you to the game-changing Carol Bike. The science-backed and AI-powered fitness bike is engineered to give you maximum results in the shortest time possible—and by the shortest time, we mean as little as five minutes. Yes, really. In fact, according to the brand, the Carol Bike is “proven to deliver double the health and fitness benefits in 90 percent less time compared to regular cardio.”

Not only is it a huge time-saver, but the Carol Bike is also designed to be personalized to the rider’s individual fitness levels, goals, and preferences, making the workouts easy to follow, time-efficient, and super effective. It’s suitable for all ages and fitness levels, so whether you’re a cardio king or new to exercising, the Carol Bike will be your ultimate fitness sidekick this spring and beyond.

Carol Bike
See At

Free Returns | Free Shipping

So how can you get superior health and fitness benefits in 90 percent less time compared to regular cardio? Carol’s AI and Reduced Exertion HIIT (REHIT) technology optimizes the workout to your ability and fitness level, so every second matters—and no time is wasted. The personalized, optimal resistance levels are automatically adjusted as you work out, at precisely the right time, making the most efficient workouts easy to follow.

Carol Bike is designed to maximize training efficiency, with the shortest, most effective workouts, backed by science. And new rider-inspired features that give riders more flexibility to exercise their way,” says Ulrich Dempfle, CEO & Co-Founder of Carol. You can try the Carol Bike for yourself risk-free for 100 days, and the brand offers free shipping (seven to 10 business days) in the U.S and 0 percent financing options. Ride on!

5
Dust Cloud the Size of Continental U.S. Headed for Florida
GATHERING DUST
Paulina Rodriguez 

Breaking News Intern

Published 06.02.25 11:59AM EDT 
Florida Everglades
A hazy sunrise over the Florida Everglades Darrel Gulin/Getty Images

The Sunshine State will have a new summer visitor this week: a plume of Saharan Dust about the size of the continental United States. Formed 5,000 miles away in North Africa, the plume departed its home continent last week, reaching the Caribbean over the weekend. Now, meteorologists expect it to continue its journey west, settling over the Gulf Coast this week. Though dust clouds aren’t uncommon visitors to the region, this is the largest of the year. But Floridians shouldn’t worry too much: by the time the cloud reaches stateside, it will have lost much of its density. Plus, as severe as it sounds, a country-sized plume isn’t a particularly catastrophic weather event. (However, anyone with respiratory issues is advised to mask up, as dust particles worsen the air quality.) While these clouds can sometimes raise temperatures on the ground by trapping heat, they can just as easily lower temperatures by blocking out the Sun. So what can you expect from this dust-up? Experts say hazy skies, less rain—oh, and a fresh layer of dirt on your vehicles. “[The dust cloud] has probably traveled about 3,000 miles, and it gets washed out into your car,” meteorologist Jason Dunion told the New York Times.

Read it at The New York Times

6
Missing Utah Girl, 15, Found Alive in Colorado After Six Weeks
FAR FROM HOME
Erkki Forster 

Breaking News Intern

Published 06.02.25 11:48AM EDT 
Alisa Petrov with her family
Nikolai Petrov/Facebook

A 15-year-old girl who went missing in Utah over a month ago has been found safe in Colorado. Alisa Petrov walked into the Colorado Springs Police Department on Sunday evening, KTVU reported, more than 500 miles from where she disappeared on April 21. Petrov was last seen after being dropped off at her school in American Fork, Utah. Authorities later learned she had made her way to a train station and asked strangers for help buying a bus ticket to Las Vegas. It was discovered that the teen had been secretly communicating with three men on a hidden iPad before her disappearance. All three were taken into custody last week, but none were directly tied to her disappearance. One of them, 35-year-old Matthew Nicholas Menard, is accused of having sexually explicit conversations with the teen and attempting to lure her to Las Vegas. Police believe the two never met in person, according to Daily Mail. Officials said she was in good health, but cops have not yet determined how she got to the police station or if she was held against her will. Her father, Nikolai Petrov, announced the news on Facebook Monday morning, thanking law enforcement and the public for their support.

7
‘The Simpsons’ Icon Dead at 84 After Battle With Rare Illness
PUT THE SPRING IN SPRINGFIELD
Jasmine Venet 

Breaking News Intern

Published 06.02.25 10:43AM EDT 
Alf Clausen has passed away after a prolific career as a composer.
Alf Clausen has passed away after a prolific career as a composer. John M. Heller/Getty Images

Alf Clausen, who scored The Simpsons for 27 years, has died at 84 after an eight-year battle with a rare brain disorder. The composer died at his home in Los Angeles on Thursday, according to his daughter, Kaarin Clausen. He was diagnosed with progressive supranuclear palsy around eight years ago, which is a brain disorder that causes behavioral and cognitive issues. Clausen scored many songs for the Fox animated show, garnering him 23 Emmy nominations and two wins with lyricist Ken Keeler for “We Put the Spring in Springfield” and “You’re Checkin’ In (A Musical Tribute to the Betty Ford Center),” in 1997 and ‘98 respectively. In a 2015 interview, Clausen recalled being hesitant to score the show at first, saying at the time that he wanted to be a drama composer. But the 30-time Emmy nominated composer decided to join after The Simpsons creator, Matt Groening, said that the show wasn’t a cartoon, but “a drama where the characters are drawn.” Clausen’s partnership with the series came to a messy end when he was let go in 2017, the composer filing a lawsuit against Disney and its Fox divisions for his unjust termination. Clausen ultimately settled in 2022.

Read it at The U.S. Sun

8
‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ Star Shares Cancer Diagnosis
FORGING AHEAD
Paulina Rodriguez 

Breaking News Intern

Published 06.02.25 12:04PM EDT 
Pictured: (l-r) Phaedra Parks; Milania Giudice; Porsha Williams, Sonja Morgan, Andy Cohen, Jeff Lewis, Teresa Giudice, Evelyn Cohen, Dwight Eubanks, Jerry O'Connell, Luann de Lesseps, Lou Cohen.
Pictured: (l-r) Phaedra Parks; Milania Giudice; Porsha Williams, Sonja Morgan, Andy Cohen, Jeff Lewis, Teresa Giudice, Evelyn Cohen, Dwight Eubanks, Jerry O'Connell, Luann de Lesseps, Lou Cohen. Bravo/Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Im

Dwight Eubanks, once a recurring “friend of” cast member of Real Housewives of Atlanta, has been diagnosed with prostate cancer. The hairstylist and reality star, 64, shared the news with People on Monday, revealing he’d been diagnosed in April after taking a blood test at his church’s health fair. Eubanks also said he’s since discovered he could have received treatment much sooner, as his doctors recorded high PSA (prostate-specific antigen) levels—an indicator of possible prostate cancer—three years ago, but never informed him. “I just have to laugh instead of crying about this whole journey,” Eubanks told People. An Atlanta-based hairstylist and owner of Purple Door Salon, Eubanks became a fixture of Real Housewives of Atlanta in the late 2000s thanks to his rocky friendship with breakout star NeNe Leakes. He’s since appeared on Bravo’s Married to Medicine and the Housewives-adjacent series Botched on E! Since receiving his diagnosis, Eubanks says he’s “exploring possibilities” for treatment, and is working with the charity ZERO Prostate Cancer to promote screenings for Black men, who are twice as likely as white men to die from the cancer.

Read it at People

This Brain Fog-Blasting Supplement Is a Quicker Way to Find Your Focus
BYE, BYE BRAIN FOG
Scouted Staff
Published 04.29.25 11:08AM EDT 
Juice Plus Luminate herbal supplement box and single serving
Juice Plus

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Many of our morning routines rely on coffee to turn early-morning lethargy into the focused energy you need for a productive (or at least semi-functional) day. Unfortunately, the benefits of a routine cup of joe can often be outweighed by negative side effects like energy crashes and jitters. If you’re looking for a better, longer-lasting way to clear your brain fog, Juice Plus Luminate can help.

Juice Plus Luminate (15 servings)
Buy At Juice Plus$45

Juice Plus is focused on bringing better nutrition to families, offering convenient capsules, chewables, and plant-based supplements designed to support positive health outcomes. Its Juice Plus Luminate is a powerful, plant-based blend that enhances mental clarity and focus and supports sustained energy throughout the day. Along with tried-and-true caffeine, Juice Plus Luminate is infused with nootropics and adaptogens to combat common side effects of caffeine. The result: clarity, calmness, and focus without the jitters. Plus, Juice Plus Luminate may help lift your mood and ease occasional stress, making it a reliable upgrade to your daily routine. If you’re looking for a solid coffee alternative to replace all or some of your daily coffee consumption, this tasty mango-berry flavored focus supplement is a great choice.

9
Founder and Host of Emmy-Winning ‘Sport Science’ Show Dies at 54
SIX-TIME WINNER
Janna Brancolini
Published 06.02.25 10:18AM EDT 
John Brenkus attends the Build Series to discuss his podcast 'Brink of Midnight' at Build Studio on June 5, 2017 in New York City.
Daniel Zuchnik/WireImage

John Brenkus, the founder and host of the six-time Emmy-winning show Sport Science, has died at age 54 following a battle with depression, according to a statement on his social media account. “John lost his fight with this terrible illness on May 31, 2025. His heartbroken family and friends request privacy at this time, and encourage anyone who is struggling with depression to seek help,” the statement posted to X reads. Brenkus, who co-founded Base Productions and founded Brinx.TV, had been open about his mental health struggles. Sport Science uses cutting-edge technology to explore the science and engineering behind athletic achievements. It often features pro athletes testing the limits of the human body, with Brenkus sometimes standing in for the “average Joe” to provide a point of comparison. The show originally aired on Fox Sports Network before being sold to ESPN. After the sale, Brenkus was open about his mental health challenges, saying he had received treatment for suicidal thoughts and depression from six different psychologists and psychiatrists.

If you or a loved one is struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing or texting 988.

Read it at CNN

10
Marc Maron Is Ending His ‘WTF’ Podcast: ‘It’s Time, Folks’
SHOW’S OVER
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Published 06.02.25 7:03AM EDT 
Marc Maron
Oluwaseye Olusa/HBO

Marc Maron is pulling the plug on his podcast. “Sixteen years we’ve been doing this, and we’ve decided that we had a great run,” the comedian said on Monday’s episode of his show, WTF With Marc Maron. “And now, basically, it’s time, folks. It’s time. WTF is coming to an end, and it’s our decision.” He added that the final episode will be “sometime in the fall.” The podcast launched on September 1, 2009, and has since produced some 1,645 episodes, according to Deadline. Famously, Maron discussed race relations and gun violence from his garage with former President Barack Obama in June 2015. That episode smashed records, being downloaded 735,000 times within the first 24 hours after its release. In a poignant 2010 episode, Robin Williams discussed his struggles with addiction and the challenges of balancing fame with personal life. The following year, the late TV chef Anthony Bourdain opened up about his past heroin addiction and the challenges of his culinary career. Maron has also interviewed notable figures such as actors Willem Dafoe and Leonardo DiCaprio, as well as comedians Sarah Silverman and Dave Chappelle, on the show, which has garnered over 1 billion downloads, listens, and impressions since its inception.

Read it at Deadline

