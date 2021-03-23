‘I Nearly Got Killed for Getting a Soda and a Bag of Chips’
‘THE BUBBLE BURST’
A young man who survived the shooting at a King Soopers in Boulder, Colorado, says he never imagined such a thing could happen in the college town. “Boulder feels like a bubble. And the bubble burst. And that’s heartbreaking to think that people died today,” he told CNN in an emotional interview from the scene. “It does not feel like there’s anywhere safe anymore sometimes,” he added. “This feels like the safest spot in America, and I nearly got killed for getting a soda and a bag of chips. Does not feel good.”
Borowski said he was walking to get some ice cream when he heard three loud pops, and he and everyone else took off running. “We ran to the back of the store and out the back door and employees showed us the way. We told employees what was going on so everybody helped each other,” he said. “I didn’t see the shooter. I saw terrified faces running towards me and that’s when I turned and ran the other direction.”