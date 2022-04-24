King Troll Elon Musk Says He’s ‘Moving On’—From ‘Making Fun’ of Bill Gates
JUST KIDDING
Elon Musk, the Tesla and SpaceX founder who says he’s assembled the financing for a $46.5 billion offer to buy Twitter, put out a brief, cryptic message on the social media platform on Sunday morning, declaring that he was “Moving on …” After that had been retweeted 15,000 times and received 200,000 likes, with news outlets including the Daily Mail posting stories about how the Tesla founder appeared to be giving up on his Twitter plan, he posted a follow-up message early on Sunday afternoon: “(from making fun of Gates for shorting Tesla while claiming to support climate change action)”. The Tweets came the day after Musk, the world’s richest person according to Forbes, had spent Saturday insulting Bill Gates, the world’s fourth richest person, on Twitter for betting against Tesla’s stock.