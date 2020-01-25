King Trump Wants Heads on Pikes. The GOP Can’t Wait to Oblige.

Like so many things in life that move slowly and then all at once, I fear Donald Trump has finally led America to the moment in our political history where things go very dark.

“Head on a pike.” “Take her out.” A rigged Senate impeachment trial with a foregone conclusion where one party isn’t even bothering to pretend they have the least commitment to truth, the rule of law, or the good of the country. Calls for the arrests and court-martial of whistleblowers and truth-tellers. An endless assault on a free press. Taken separately, these are troubling glimpses inside the political hurricane of the moment, but as a mosaic, they portend something so much more dangerous.

The enemy is always within for Trump. The abundant testimony by Fiona Hill, Alexander Vindman and others about Trump’s effort led by Rudy Giuliani and his private henchmen to wreck Joe Biden led to the abrupt removal of Yovanovitch isn’t a surprise. What was a surprise was that Trump is caught on a recording admitting it.