King William Could Strip Andrew of His Princely Title
NOT SO GRAND
A future King William will deal decisively with the “Prince Andrew problem” by kicking him out of every aspect of royal life and allowing him to appear only rarely—“if ever”— on camera with the family. King William could even exclude Andrew from his own coronation, according to a bombshell report in The Daily Telegraph, published in the wake of explosive revelations from Andrew Lownie’s new biography, Entitled, The Rise and Fall of the House of York. The book lays bare the scale of Andrew’s alleged sexual misconduct and financial recklessness and appears to have reignited urgent discussions inside palace walls about how to handle the duke’s lingering presence in royal life. The Telegraph reports that sources close to William say he “understands the reputational threat his uncle poses to the monarchy in the new generation” and “won’t shy away from taking action if it needs to fall to him.” The piece raises the possibility that Andrew could even be stripped of the title “Prince” entirely, with new legislation introduced by the government to formalize the removal. The Telegraph said neither William or Andrew would comment.