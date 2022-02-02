New York Judge’s Son Admits He Stormed the Capitol in Caveman Getup
NOT THE SHARPEST TOOL
Aaron Mostofsky, who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6 clad in caveman attire, pleaded guilty Wednesday to one felony count of civil disorder, one count of theft of government property, and one count of entering and remaining in a restricted building. Mostofky, the son of Kings County Supreme Court Judge Steven Mostofsky, was allegedly the twelfth person to enter the Capitol through the Senate Wing after the mob pushed against a police line, smashed windows, and broke the door open. In addition to his furry cape, the 35-year-old entered the building clad in a stolen police vest and shield. “The defendant explained to a friend that the fraud in the 2020 Presidential Election was so obvious, even a caveman would know the election was stolen,” a statement of offense read.