Kings of Leon Cancel Summer Shows After Lead Singer’s ‘Freak Accident’

Trump Move Helped Russian Billionaires Hide Their Cash
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 05.28.25 1:01PM EDT 
The yacht Amadea of sanctioned Russian Oligarch Suleiman Kerimov, seized by the Fiji government at the request of the US, arrives at the Honolulu Harbor, Hawaii, June 16, 2022. A Fiji court on June 7 handed the Russian superyacht to US authorities and said it can be removed from the Pacific nation, ending a contested eight-week stay. The $300 million Amadea, linked by the United States to billionaire Russian politician Suleiman Kerimov, a target of sanctions, was impounded on arrival in Fiji in April at Washington's request. (Photo by Eugene TANNER / AFP) (Photo by EUGENE TANNER/AFP via Getty Images)
President Donald Trump’s dismantling of Task Force KleptoCapture, an anti–corruption initiative set up in 2022 to seize the assets of Russian oligarchs, has set off a “dizzying” shift in “dirty money coming into the United States,” a source told the New York Times. In addition to shutting down the task force, the Trump administration has also ordered the Justice Department to end the enforcement of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, banning businesses from paying bribes. Under former President Joe Biden’s tenure, KleptoCapture traced yachts, jets and luxury properties hidden behind shell companies in global tax havens, which were sold to help fund Ukraine’s defense against Russia. The task force’s most prominent case involved the 2022 seizure of a $300 million yacht owned by Russian billionaire Suleiman Kerimov. After its shutdown in February, KleptoCapture scored a post-mortem victory in March, NYT reported. After a lengthy legal battle and several attempts by the Trump administration to interfere with the process, a judge ruled that Kerimov was the true owner of the yacht and that the U.S. government was allowed to sell it.

Coroner Rules on Soap Opera Star’s Cause of Death
Yasmeen Hamadeh 

Night News Reporter

Published 05.28.25 4:26PM EDT 
Paul Danan
Karwai Tang/WireImage

A coroner has ruled that actor Paul Danan died by “misadventure” after taking a toxic combination of drugs. The BBC reported Tuesday that an inquest over the actor’s death revealed that he was found unresponsive in his Bristol, England home in front of the TV. He was pronounced dead by emergency services at 5:20 p.m. local time on Jan. 15. A postmortem examination found that Danan’s death was caused by a combined toxicity of heroin, cocaine, methadone, codeine, pregabalin, and zopiclone, contributed to by benzodiazepine use, the outlet added. Coroner Debbie Rookes ultimately ruled that there was no evidence suggesting that the actor intended to take his own life. Danan, who was 46 at the time of his death, was widely-known for starring as Sol Patrick in the British soap opera Hollyoaks. He has also appeared on reality TV series such as Celebrity Big Brother and Celebrity Love Island. His management company, Independent Creative Management, announced his passing in a statement on Instagram in January.

Kings of Leon Cancel Summer Shows After Lead Singer’s ‘Freak Accident’

Paulina Rodriguez 

Breaking News Intern

Published 05.28.25 5:00PM EDT 
Caleb Followill
Tim Mosenfelder/Tim Mosenfelder/WireImage

European fans who’d hoped to see Kings of Leon perform live this summer will have to wait a little longer. Caleb Followill, the band’s lead singer, took to Instagram on Wednesday to share the news that they’d cancelled ten shows scheduled for June and July after he experienced a “freak accident” at home in Nashville. Followill, who later clarified that he had shattered his heel, told followers he injured himself while playing with his two kids, Dixie, 12, and Winston, 6, whom he shares with model Lily Aldridge. “It’s pretty gnarly,” the “Use Somebody” singer, 43, said in the two-minute video. “I’ll spare all the details, but we’re fortunate enough to have some great doctors here in Nashville that gave me emergency surgery.” Though he’s now recovering, the singer says his doctors have advised him to stay off his feet and avoid traveling for the next eight weeks, making performing impossible. Instead, Followill said the family band—which consists of himself, his two brothers Nathan and Jared, and cousin Matt—will spend his recovery time continuing to work on the new music they’d planned to debut in Europe. The band’s next American show, slated for July 18 at MetLife Stadium, is still on.

Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump Reach Relationship Milestone
Isabel van Brugen 

Freelance Writer

Updated 05.28.25 2:04PM EDT 
Published 05.28.25 1:53PM EDT 
Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump.
Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump confirmed their relationship in a social media post on March 24. X/TigerWoods

Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump are already taking the next step in their relationship after going Instagram official. The lovebirds are reportedly planning to shack up by year’s end, with one insider telling the Daily Mail that the pair are “moving fast” and are “always together now.” Trump, 47, even has all the security codes to her 49-year-old boyfriend’s Florida mansion and “can come and go as she pleases,” according to the source, adding, “She has total access to his life.” Trump has also reportedly made herself at home. “She’s got some clothes there, her toiletries, some cosmetics. She’ll throw in a load of laundry while she’s there, or help herself to something in the fridge. You’d think she owns the place!” the source said, calling the relationship “good” for Woods. In March, the professional golfer confirmed his relationship with Trump, Donald Trump Jr.’s ex-wife, with a carousel of photos showing them together in various states of coziness. “Love is in the air and life is better with you by my side! We look forward to our journey through life together,” Woods captioned the post.

Cassie Welcomes Third Child as Diddy Trial Continues
Jasmine Venet 

Breaking News Intern

Published 05.28.25 2:44PM EDT 
Cassie Ventura and Alex Fine welcome their third child.
Cassie Ventura and Alex Fine welcome their third child. Paul Morigi/Getty Images for 1/ST

Cassie Ventura and husband Alex Fine welcomed their third child days after the singer testified against her ex Sean “Diddy” Combs, someone close to Ventura told ABC News. Ventura was eight months pregnant when she appeared for her four days of testimony at the New York courthouse two weeks ago, and was rushed to a hospital in the city Tuesday after suddenly going into labor. The source said Ventura and Fine will post an official update on their child in the future. Ventura revealed the new addition to her family on Instagram in February, sharing photos of her, Fine, and their two daughters, Frankie and Sunny. The caption read: “🤰🏽💙 #3” the blue heart prompting many users online to believe she was expecting a son. Following her testimony at the Diddy trial, Ventura’s lawyer, Douglas Wigdor, read a statement on her behalf. It read: “This week has been extremely challenging, but also remarkably empowering and healing for me… I’m glad to put this chapter of my life to rest. As I turn to focus on the conclusion of my pregnancy, I ask for privacy for me and for my growing family.” Ventura’s testimony covered the abuse she endured during the 11 years she was with the rapper, who is charged with prostitution, sex trafficking, and racketeering.

Tech Billionaire Warns About Looming Jobs Apocalypse That Americans Are Ignoring
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 05.28.25 11:08AM EDT 
PARIS, FRANCE - MAY 22: Co-founder and CEO of Anthropic, Dario Amodei, an artificial intelligence safety and research company attends the Viva Technology show at Parc des Expositions Porte de Versailles on May 22, 2024 in Paris, France. Viva Technology, the biggest tech show in Europe but also in a unique digital format, for 4 days of reconnection and relaunch thanks to innovation. The event brings together startups, CEOs, investors, tech leaders and all of the digital transformation players who are shaping the future of the Internet. The annual technology conference, also known as VivaTech, was founded in 2016 by Publicis Groupe and Groupe Les Echos and is dedicated to promoting innovation and startups. (Photo by Chesnot/Getty Images)
Chesnot/Getty Images

AI could erase half of all entry-level white-collar jobs and hike unemployment to 10-20 percent within the next one to five years, tech billionaire Dario Amodei warns. Amodei, the CEO of Anthropic—one of the leading companies developing artificial intelligence—told Axios that the government and AI companies need to stop “sugar-coating” the scale of the threat and warn people of the looming job apocalypse facing industries like finance, tech, and law. “We, as the producers of this technology, have a duty and an obligation to be honest about what is coming,” Amodei said. “I don’t think this is on people’s radar.” He added that most Americans are “unaware that this is about to happen” to junior positions in the corporate world. “It sounds crazy, and people just don’t believe it,” Amodei said. But there are some signs the crisis is already here. Meta announced it would reduce its payroll by 5 percent shortly after CEO Mark Zuckerberg told Joe Rogan that his company and others are working on AI that “can effectively be a sort of mid-level engineer that you have at your company that can write code.” Top Trump ally Steve Bannon also told Axios the issue of AI job elimination will likely play a major role in the 2028 presidential election, and that “entry-level jobs that are so important in your 20s are going to be eviscerated.”

Miley Cyrus Addresses Rumors About Jennifer Lawrence Rivalry
Kenneal Patterson 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 05.28.25 2:54PM EDT 
Published 05.28.25 2:32PM EDT 
A photo illustration of Miley Cyrus in her music video, "Flowers," and Jennifer Lawrence in a gold dress in the LA premiere of "The Hunger Games" in 2012.
A photo illustration of Miley Cyrus in her music video, "Flowers," and Jennifer Lawrence in a gold dress in the LA premiere of "The Hunger Games" in 2012. The Daily Beast/Youtube/Reuters

After two years of radio silence, Miley Cyrus is finally ready to speak about the alleged feud between her and Jennifer Lawrence. Cyrus finally put the rumors to bed, Page Six reported Wednesday, after a fan asked if her gold dress in the 2023 music video for “Flowers” was a pointed dig at Lawrence, who wore a similar gown during the 2012 Hunger Games premiere. “No, but I love that dress of hers,” the “Wrecking Ball” singer responded. Gossip about the potential rivalry circled the two stars after some fans suspected that Cyrus’ ex-husband Liam Hemsworth cheated on her with Jennifer Lawrence during filming for The Hunger Games. Cyrus divorced Hemsworth in 2020 after only about a year of being married. In her 2023 video, Cyrus celebrated her independence by belting “I can hold my own hand, yeah, I can love me better than you can” in her hit “Flowers.” In the music video, she dons a gold gown that looked suspiciously similar to Lawrence’s famous dress, complete with midriff cutouts. But Cyrus confirmed there was no bad blood between the two industry icons while signing autographs before her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. Lawrence herself shut down the rumors years earlier, calling the outfits “a coincidence” and denying any romantic involvement with Hemsworth.

ICE ‘Grabbing People Out of Their Cars’ on Martha’s Vineyard
Will Neal 

Reporter

Published 05.28.25 12:42PM EDT 
An Immigration and Customs Enforcement's (ICE) officer.
MANHATTAN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES - 2025/02/19: An Immigration and Customs Enforcement's (ICE) officer. Erik McGregor/LightRocket/Getty Images

Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents rounded up more than three dozen people on Tuesday across Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts, local newspaper The Vineyard Gazette reported. The sweeps were carried out as part of a series of traffic stops with the help of FBI and DEA agents and picked up about 40 people, the paper reported. “You should be ashamed of yourselves,” one person was heard to shout at several agents gathered outside Menemsha Coast Guard station on the island, where a number of detainees were being held prior to being transferred to the mainland. ICE has not released names or any details of any alleged criminality on the part of those it detained. It claimed the detainees included a child sex offender and a member of the notorious MS-13 gang. “ICE and our federal partners made a strong stand for prioritizing public safety by arresting and removing illegal aliens from our New England neighborhoods,” the agency said in a statement. Local police in Oak Bluff, Martha’s Vineyard, say they were not notified about the sweeps ahead of time, though residents say rumors of a raid had been circulating since earlier in the year.

Hoda Kotb Reveals Why She Really Left ‘Today’
Paulina Rodriguez 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 05.28.25 12:13PM EDT 
Published 05.28.25 12:12PM EDT 
Hoda Kotb
Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images

Hoda Kotb has no regrets about departing from Today. Speaking to People, Kotb reflected on her emotional decision to leave the long-running morning show in January after 18 years. And rest assured, there was no bad blood behind her departure. Instead, Kotb, 60, chose to prioritize time with her two daughters, Haley, 8, and Hope, 6, after Hope was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes. Since her diagnosis, Kotb says Hope requires “constant care,” which made the show’s rigid schedule too difficult to maintain. However, the mom of two assured People that Hope remains a “happy, healthy, rambunctious, amazing kid.” Kotb first joined Today in 2007 as host of its fourth hour broadcast, where she became a breakout star alongside co-host Kathy Lee Gifford. In 2018, she took on anchoring the show’s main hour alongside Savannah Guthrie, making them the first female anchor duo in Today’s 73-year history. Kotb previously told Jimmy Fallon that she’d realized it was time to leave the show while celebrating her 60th birthday last summer. Kotb remains on good terms with her former co-hosts, and even revisited her old job this week as a recurring guest on Jenna Bush Hager’s solo hour, Today with Jenna & Friends.

Scientists Warn ‘Invisible’ Asteroids Could Head for Earth
Erkki Forster 

Breaking News Intern

Published 05.28.25 1:24PM EDT 
Asteroid hurtling towards Earth.
Tobias Roetsch/Getty Images

At least three city-killing asteroids are lurking around our nearest planetary neighbor—and could strike Earth with little warning, a new study found. Scientists from Brazil, France, and Italy warned that the sun’s glare can obscure asteroids orbiting in sync with Venus, making them nearly impossible to detect. Venus is currently 62 million miles from Earth and, for now, our closest interplanetary neighbor. Three of these space rocks—measuring between 330 and 1,300 feet in diameter—follow especially unstable orbits that bring them perilously close to our planet. “Co-orbital status protects these asteroids from close approaches to Venus, but it does not protect them from encountering Earth,” the scientists warned. In the ultimate doomsday scenario, an impact could unleash energy a million times greater than the nuclear bomb the U.S. dropped on Hiroshima, Japan in 1945, leveling cities and triggering tsunamis, according to the Daily Mail. While NASA and other agencies track potentially hazardous asteroids, those sharing Venus’ orbit stay “invisible” due to the sun’s glare. The scientists said a space probe positioned near Venus, facing away from the sun, could improve detection—and give us the heads up we need.

