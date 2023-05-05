Three-Legged Dog on the Run for 246 Days Is Back With Owner

CHEAT SHEET
A three-legged dog that eluded rescuers for 246 days in Iowa City has finally been caught and reunited with his owner. Last year, Kinnick yanked his leash out of owner Annabelle Lewis’ hand and went on the lam. Volunteers from Paws of Hope Animal Rescue laid traps and even slept in fields in hopes of catching up with Kinnick, but the pooch eluded them at every turn. Until Wednesday, that is, when Paws of Hope reported they had finally “caught the uncatchable,” the Iowa City Press-Citizen said. “The amount of time and money they spent and volunteered to help us, total strangers, get this dog back, it's just so overwhelming and I can’t say enough good stuff about them and how amazing they are,” Annabelle’s father, Chris Lewis, said.