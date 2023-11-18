Kinzinger Tells CNN McCarthy ‘Shoulder Checked’ Him Too
UH OH
Former congressman Adam Kinzinger on Friday recounted two instances in which he said Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) “shoulder checked” him inside the Capitol. Kinzinger was asked about the incidents, which he described in his book, Renegade, by The Lead anchor Jake Tapper. Kinzinger, who called McCarthy a “piece of shit” upon his exit from Congress, recalled that he was “standing in the back of the House” when he got “shoulder checked.” “Never had that happen on the floor of the House,” he said. “And I turn and Kevin McCarthy has already passed me.” The second instance occurred about three weeks later, he said. “We were passing each other basically on the same walkway in the House, and he leans over and shoulder checks me again, like when you’re in fourth grade.” On Tuesday, Rep. Tim Burchett (R-TN) claimed McCarthy elbowed him in the back with a “clean shot to the kidneys.” McCarthy denied doing so.