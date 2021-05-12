Kinzinger Burns Gaetz: You Should Stay Away From Tweets About Things ‘Aging Well’
ZINGER BY NAME
Twitter may well have destroyed American democracy as we know it, but at least it still serves up some prime GOP-on-GOP beef every now and then. Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) delivered an absolutely brutal response to his Republican colleague Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) on Tuesday night. It started when Gaetz resurfaced a months-old tweet from Kinzinger backing Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) ahead of her expected ousting from her GOP House leadership role this week. Gaetz quote-tweeted Kinzinger’s Cheney support with the barb: “Tweets that don’t age well.” Ten minutes later, Kinzinger shot back: “I’d stay away from ‘aging well’ tweets.” Gaetz is under investigation over allegations involving sex-trafficking and prostitution, including an alleged relationship with a 17-year-old. The Florida congressman has denied the allegations against him.