Married Suburban Couple Accused of Spying for the Kremlin
THE REAL AMERICANS
A Russian couple living in Australia have been arrested on accusations of spying for Russian President Vladimir Putin’s Kremlin regime. The wife, Kira Korolev, 40, a private member of the Australian Defense Force, is accused of trying to pass secret information to Kremlin authorities on a trip overseas. Her husband, Igor, 62, was also arrested. “We allege the woman was undertaking non-declared travel to Russia whilst she was on long-term leave from the Australian Defence Force,” said Australian Federal Police Commissioner Reece Kershaw. “We allege that whilst she was in Russia, she instructed her husband, who remained in Australia, on how to log into her official work account from their Brisbane home,” he added. The husband and wife have been charged with one count each of preparing espionage offenses, which carries a maximum of 15 years in prison. The couple who lived in Everton Park, in the suburbs of Brisbane, have drawn comparisons to the suburban spy couple in The Americans.