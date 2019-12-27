Texas Man Charged in 1987 Cold Case Murder of Missouri Woman
A Texas man has been charged with second-degree murder on Friday in the 1987 killing of a 22-year-old Missouri woman who was found dead near a highway with her hands tied to a rope around her neck, according to authorities. Kirby R. King, 64, used to live in St. Clair, Missouri, but was most recently living in Texas. King was arrested Monday in the murder of Karla Jane Delcour, whose body was found in the woods near St. Clair decades ago, according to Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton. The sheriff also said that a cold case team consisting of a detective and four retired investigators re-opened the case last year and traveled to Arizona and Texas to interview former suspects and witnesses. “We wanted to make sure Ms. Delcour was never forgotten,” Pelton said. “It was truly about justice for the victim.” King was freed after posting a $100,000 bond.