Kirk Cameron Gets Tennessee Library Director Fired

A Tennessee librarian lost his job after actor Kirk Cameron complained about “unkind pushback” at a faith-based story hour. The Sumner County Library Board voted 4-3 to terminate Allan Morales, the Hendersonville library director, because of the incident, according to The Tennessean. Cameron, an evangelical Christian entrepreneur best known for his role on Growing Pains, alleged that Morales rented the space to him for the reading and then wanted to renege when he realized who he was. Morales claimed he was concerned the event got too big for the space and said the library does not stake out political positions.