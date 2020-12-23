Kirk Cameron Throws a Maskless Caroling Protest Outside California Mall
‘GOD-GIVEN LIBERTIES’
Former child actor Kirk Cameron organized a mostly maskless holiday gathering in a parking lot outside a mall in Thousand Oaks, California on Tuesday night to protest the governor-imposed lockdown. Dozens of carolers were visible in videos Cameron posted online, singing “The First Noel” and standing close together. “We are going to be celebrating our God-given liberties, our constitutionally protected rights at this time at Christmas to sing Christmas songs, to gather, to assemble, and to sing about the birth of our savior,” Cameron told the group. It was at least the second protest the Growing Pains actor has organized against restrictions in a state that is crippling under the weight of COVID. ICU beds are at or near capacity in several parts of the state.
The mall made it clear they had no part in the anti-lockdown protest. “In regards to the peaceful protest planned for The Oaks this evening, we do not condone this irresponsible—yet constitutionally protected—event. We share your concern and have notified the Sheriff’s office,” the mall wrote on Facebook.