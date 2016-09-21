Kirk Campaign Website Falsely Claimed He’s Iraq Veteran

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at CNN
Sen. Mark Kirk’s campaign website falsely claimed that the vulnerable Illinois Republican is an Iraq War veteran, according to a CNN report. Kirk’s campaign said the misstatement was on a private page that was never meant to go public. It has since been moved behind a password-protected page, however it was still visible via Google searches. Kirk, who was a member of the Navy Reserves and was never deployed to Iraq, is being challenged for his Senate seat by Illinois Rep. Tammy Duckworth, who lost both of her legs while fighting in Iraq. During his 2010 Senate campaign, Kirk was accused of embellishing his military record.