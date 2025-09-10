Kirsten Dunst Reveals She Wouldn’t Want Sequel to Iconic Movie

Fall brings longer, colder nights, and everyone deserves a cozy, comfy bed. At the end of the day, you want nothing more than to melt into a cloud of comfort and drift off to dreamland (where you don’t have to work in the morning). But if your mattress feels more like concrete than cotton, that’s impossible. Luckily, Bare Home has the mattress for you.

The Clean Classic Mattress from Bare Home blends cooling comfort, support, and eco-friendly design. The three layers of foam promote airflow to keep you cool; relieve pressure on the back, hips, and shoulders; and minimize motion transfer—perfect if your partner tosses and turns. The mattress has a medium-firm feel, making it an excellent choice for side, back, and stomach sleepers alike. Plus, every layer of foam is CertiPUR-US® certified, meaning it’s free from things like mercury, lead, and formaldehyde.

Bare Home knows a mattress is a big investment. While other brands may charge up to $1,800 for a queen, Bare Home offers the same size for 25% less—even before any discounts. You can save up to 56% (savings vary by bed size), and new customers get an extra 10% off with the code BEAST10 at checkout. On top of all that, you can try the mattress out risk-free for 100 days. If you don’t love it, Bare Home will give you a full refund.

Bare Home Clean Classic Mattress (Twin) Use the code BEAST10 to save an extra 10% Buy At Bare Home $ 388 Free Returns | Free Shipping

Be sure to pick up bed sheets! The silky Bamboo Sheet set or the crisp Organic Cotton Percale set is an excellent option.

If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.