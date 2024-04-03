CHEAT SHEET
    Kirsten Dunst Says Director Asked an ‘Inappropriate’ Question When She Was 16

    Helen Holmes

    Culture Reporter

    Kirsten Dunst declined to name the director, saying, “It’s not something I like to reflect on.”

    In a new interview with The Telegraph, Kirsten Dunst, star of the upcoming Alex Garland film Civil War and a Hollywood mainstay since her teenage years, said that as a teenager she had a disturbing encounter during an audition. “A male director had me in his office, by myself, and was asking me about this movie he wanted me for, and then, completely out of the blue, asked me this inappropriate question,” Dunst said. She did not share what the question was. “Honestly, I’m not even sure he’s still working anymore,” she continued, declining to name the director. “It’s not something I like to reflect on. But I will say what he said was nothing to do with acting. And it wasn’t that what he said was just ‘a bit off.’ It was totally improper. And I remember sitting there and knowing that something was wrong, but with no idea what I should do.” When she told her mother about what had happened, Dunst said, “that was the end of it. She withdrew me from the process and told them I wouldn’t be making the film.”

