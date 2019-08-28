Kirsten Gillibrand Drops Out of 2020 Presidential Race

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) announced that she is dropping out of the 2020 Democratic presidential race on Wednesday.

“After more than eight months, and with clarity that she will not have access to the September debate stage, Senator Kirsten Gillibrand is suspending her campaign for president today,” a memo from her campaign read.

“While this is not the result we wanted, Kirsten is proud of her aggressive, innovative and policy-driven campaign, and has never been more optimistic about Democrats’ chances to defeat President Trump and lay the foundation for our country’s future,” the memo continued.

The announcement came after Gillibrand failed to make the September debate stage before the Wednesday cutoff. Other female candidates like Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) made the cut while Gillibrand and Sen. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) did not.

“I think being able to have a voice on a debate stage, when other candidates have that, is really important,” Gillibrand told The New York Times. “And without it, I just didn’t see our path.”

Now out of the race, the New York senator also told the Times she would back whoever the Democratic nominee turned out to be.

“ I will support whoever the nominee is, and I will do whatever it takes to beat Trump,” she was quoted saying.

However, she said a woman nominee would have a “unique ability” to “bring people together and heal this country.”

The campaign's memo said Gillibrand's new efforts—along with helping Democrats win in 2020—would go towards flipping the Senate for the Democrats and getting more women elected across the board.

“It’s the only way we can repair our moral fabric and protect everything we care about,” the memo read.