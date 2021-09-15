‘GMA’ Staffer Claims ABC Retaliated After She Filed Sexual Assault Complaint
LEGAL BATTLE
An ABC staffer on Good Morning America has claimed the network retaliated against her after she filed a formal complaint earlier this year alleging the show’s top producer sexually assaulted her. Kirstyn Crawford, who still works at GMA, alleged in an amended version of a suit she filed against Corn and the network last month that ABC failed to renew her three-year contract after her complaint. Instead, they offered her a six-month extension without a raise. Crawford is one of two women who have come forward with allegations against Michael Corn. (The other, producer Jill McClain, is not a part of the suit, but has expressed her support for Crawford.) Her filing also claimed that ABC failed to act on warnings about Corn from several women received over the course of 10 years. Both the network and Corn, who left ABC News in April, have disputed the claims made by the women.