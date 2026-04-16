Kiss Cam Exec Explains Why She’s Done With Coldplay

The corporate executive who became an internet sensation after she was seen in her boss’s arms on a kiss cam at a Coldplay concert is no longer a fan of the band that spawned her fame.

Kristin Cabot told TMZ on Thursday that she is done with Coldplay after frontman Chris Martin didn’t reach out to her following the viral incident.

“Would have been great,” Cabot replied to reporter Colin Drummond when asked whether she would have appreciated a check-in.

The 53-year-old added that she would not attend a Coldplay concert in the future. “No, I’m all set,” she said.

Cabot was seen in the embrace of her boss, Andy Byron, 51, at the group’s concert last July. Byron was the CEO and Cabot was the chief people officer at the tech company Astronomer.

In the viral video, they are seen quickly disentangling and hiding their faces from the camera, leading many to instantly assume the two were engaged in an affair.

Astronomer CEO Andrew Byron and Kristin Cabot went viral after their intimate moment was caught on camera. TikTok

But Cabot has tried to set the story straight on her press tour. In an interview with Oprah this March, Cabot said both she and Byron were separated from their spouses at the time of the video and that her husband was actually in the stadium for the concert as well.

Cabot opened up about the kiss cam incident to Oprah in March. Mario Anzuoni/REUTERS

“That would have been better, at the end of the day, if I had just run into him,” Cabot said, adding that the whole ordeal took a real toll on her personal life.

“For me and my family, what happened was not okay,” she told Oprah. “And I felt like by remaining silent, it was somehow accepting what had happened.”

In an earlier interview with the New York Times, she said she was “so embarrassed and horrified.”

But she appears to have outgrown her shame. She was in Washington D.C. Thursday at PRWeek Crisis Comms Conference, delivering a talk titled, “Kristin Cabot: Taking Back The Narrative.”

While Cabot has been outspoken on the incident, her former boss has stayed far out of the public eye, not offering public comment since the event.

Cabot has not only directed her criticism at Coldplay, but also at Hollywood stars Gwyneth Paltrow and Ryan Reynolds.

The two teamed up for an Astronomer ad that pokes fun at the viral moment and how it brought a largely obscure company front and center in pop culture.