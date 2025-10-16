KISS Star Reportedly on Life Support With Brain Bleed

KISS guitarist Ace Frehley, 74, is on life support following a brain bleed, according to TMZ. The rock star fell in his studio a couple of weeks ago, and eventually canceled tour dates. Frehley has been on a ventilator, and his family is reportedly considering turning off the support as soon as Thursday evening, TMZ said. A statement posted Sept. 25 on Frehley’s Instagram said, “He is fine, but against his wishes, his doctor insists that he refrain from travel at this time.” But just days later, on Oct. 6, it was followed up with a post that read, “Due to some ongoing medical issues, Ace has made the difficult decision to cancel the remainder of his 2025 dates.” Frehley was one of KISS’ founding members and was with the band from 1972 to 1982, before leaving on creative differences. But he returned in 1996 for a reunion tour and stayed with the band until 2002. Before then, he launched a solo career with his nickname being “The Spaceman.” The Daily Beast reached out to a contact for Frehley for comment, but did not immediately hear back.