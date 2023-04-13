KISS’ Gene Simmons Plays Sitting Down After Appearing to Fall Ill at Brazil Concert
CALLING DR LOVE
Gene Simmons, the legendarily long-tongued bassist of Kiss, thanked fans for their concern after he had to take an unplanned break in the middle of a concert in Brazil on Wednesday night. “I’m fine,” he tweeted on Thursday. “Yesterday at Manaus Stadium in Brazil, [I] experienced weakness because of dehydration. We stopped for about five minutes, I drank some water, and then all was well. Nothing serious.” Simmons, 73, added that he would be back onstage for the band’s next performance. In footage of the incident on Wednesday, Simmons can be seen playing “Say Yeah” while sitting down near the back of the stage. Later in the clip, frontman Paul Stanley addresses the crowd. “We’re gonna have to stop,” he says. “You know how much we love Gene, and he’s obviously sick.” Stanley, who splits lead vocal duties with Simmons, then asks the crowd to chant for his bandmate. A review for the Brazilian outlet Acritica noted that the break lasted about five minutes, but Simmons was able to finish the show.