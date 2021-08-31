CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
KISS Postpones Concerts After Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons Catch COVID
GET WELL SOON
Read it at Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel
KISS has postponed four upcoming concerts after two of its founding members, Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons, tested positive for COVID-19. Stanley announced Thursday that he had tested positive, and Simmons made his diagnosis public Tuesday. Both are vaccinated against the coronavirus and say they are in good health. The band wrote on Facebook, “KISS will postpone their next four tour dates. While Paul Stanley recently tweeted that he has recovered from COVID, Gene Simmons has now tested positive and is experiencing mild symptoms.” Band and crew members, who are required to be inoculated, will isolate for 10 days before the tour resumes on Sept. 9 in Irvine.