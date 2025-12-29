KISS Rocker Defends Charging ‘Moaning’ Fans Sky-High Price for New Single

Former KISS member Vinnie Vincent has hit back at fans who are “b----ing” and “moaning” about the price of his new single. Vincent, 73, is charging $225 for the song via his website. International fans will have to pay $300. The rocker, who played with KISS from 1982 to 1984, announced that his new single, “Ride the Serpent,” would be released in a limited batch, with only 500 copies available. The track will be sent to buyers in a plain envelope, personally autographed by the guitarist. Defending the price, he wrote in a Facebook comment on Monday, “I understand the b----ing, the moaning, the whining about price, but you must also understand that my situation is as such that my music is so desired that it will be targeted and taken away from me immediately, which I cannot/will not allow.” Vincent added that he wished “it was not this way” and that the price was to “protect” his music. “If they want my music, they can pay for it or wait a long time because they can get it bootlegged,” he concluded.