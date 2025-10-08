KISS Star Gene Simmons Hospitalized After Car Crash

KISS rockstar Gene Simmons has been hospitalized after he passed out behind the wheel of his car, leading to a crash, according to NBC4 Los Angeles. The outlet reported that Simmons, 76, told authorities he either passed out or fainted while driving along the Pacific Coast Highway, hitting a parked car on Tuesday. According to People, a Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station spokesperson confirmed an incident that matched the description of the rockstar’s crash, but did not identify the driver. The spokesperson revealed the driver was transported to hospital for further treatment. According to Simmons’ wife, Shannon Tweed, who spoke to NBC4, the singer is currently recovering at home. Tweed shared that doctors have changed the rockstar’s medication and required him to drink more water. Simmons himself told the outlet in a voicemail that he is doing fine. The car crash comes a month before KISS is set to perform after they first retired from touring in 2023. KISS, a world-renowned rock band that was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2014, retired after nearly fifty years together. In November, the band members plan to reunite in Las Vegas to celebrate their 50th anniversary at the KISS Army Storms Vegas event. The Daily Beast has contacted Simmons for comment.