Kitchen Aid's New Wireless Hand Mixer Is The Gift That Keeps On Giving

With the weather getting colder, I have officially broken out my mixer and started baking. Nothing compares to a fresh out of the oven muffin, cinnamon bun, or cookie while snuggled up underneath a blanket on a chilly winter day. However, this year my baking has officially been upgraded (in the best way possible) thanks to my new wireless mixer.

Unlike previous years where I was tied to my outlet, this year I can bake from literally anywhere. Sounds crazy, right? Well, it’s far from it. Kitchen Aid’s new wireless hand mixer has quite literally changed my baking game. Needless to say, my life is made ten times easier by having the ability to walk around the kitchen and mix while I grab a missing ingredient. Aside from that, I can now use it on the other end of the counter (where no outlet plug is present) or mix next to where my oven is. All in all, it allows me to work smarter instead of harder.

You may be thinking, well how does the mixer work? The mixer works by arriving with a rechargeable battery. Just plug it in the night before you plan to use it and you’re all set for the next morning. On a full charge, the mixer can make up to 200 cookies (or four full batches), which should be more than enough battery to satisfy all your baking needs. I can tell you firsthand that I use the mixer a few times before I have to charge it again. Trust me, if you love baking and cooking, you’ll concur with me that this mixer is the gift that keeps on giving.

Arriving in Black Matte, Blue Velvet, Empire Red, Matte Charcoal Grey, Onyx Black, Passion Red, and White, you can easily match the mixer to all of your other kitchen appliances. I have Black Matte since it matches my stand-alone mixer and blender. It’s also worth mentioning that the mixer is super lightweight, comes with different speed controls, and cleans easily.

If you love baking or cooking or are sick of being tied to an outlet, you need this mixer in your life. Trust me, it will be life-changing.

KitchenAid Cordless Hand Mixer Buy on Amazon $ 100 Free Shipping | Free Returns

