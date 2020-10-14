Stock Your Kitchen With This Amazon Essentials Prime Day Deal

PRIME DAY 2020

From cutlery to coffee makers, AmazonBasics has everything you need to stock up your kitchen in style.

Daniel Modlin

Commerce Staff Writer

Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Scouted/Amazon

We’ve all been cooking more — so a stocked up kitchen has never been more essential. Amazon branded dutch ovens, coffee makers, knives, and plenty more are on sale for Prime Day at up to 40% off. If it’s a kitchen essential, you better believe Amazon has it. So get cooking, nothing can stand in your way now.

AmazonBasics 5-Cup Coffee Maker

Down From $22

Buy on Amazon$15

Free Shipping | Free Returns

AmazonBasics 6 Qt Dutch Oven

Down From $46

Buy on Amazon$33

Free Shipping | Free Returns

AmazonBasics 14-Piece Kitchen Knife Set

Down From $25

Buy on Amazon$15

Free Shipping | Free Returns

AmazonBasics Electric Glass Steel Kettle

Down From $28

Buy on Amazon$20

Free Shipping | Free Returns

AmazonBasics All-Purpose Wine Glasses

Down From $19

Buy on Amazon$11

Free Shipping | Free Returns

Let Scouted guide you to the best Prime Day deals. Shop Here >

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.