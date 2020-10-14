The Best Way to Keep Your Kitchen Sink Clog-Free Is Under $10 for Prime Day

Take 31% off the Kitchen SinkShroom.

With the built-in strainer and silicone cylinder, this gadget will keep dirty dish water from filling up your sink.

Shop the rest of our Prime Day deal picks here.

You never appreciate a garbage disposal as much as you do when you don’t have one. After dealing with one too many kitchen sink clogs, the Kitchen SinkShroom came to my rescue. This little gadget traps food debris before it goes down the drain. The center silicone cylinder allows water to still flow through, even with soggy grains of rice or leftover pasta.

Kitchen SinkShroom Clog-Free Stainless Steel Sink Strainer Buy on Amazon $ 10

Let Scouted guide you to the best Prime Day deals. Shop Here >

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.