Kitchen Trash Cans That Look Good Even Filled With Garbage

There’s a pretty common joke that says that you know you’re an adult when you enjoy getting socks as gifts. I say you know you’re an adult when you care about which trash can you buy.

Choosing a trash can—once an unassuming part of one's everyday life—has become a large decision when furnishing your own home. They’re not just a hole you chuck garbage into and call it a day anymore (you also have to take out your own trash, but that’s a whole other issue). They’re now kitchen necessities that truly make a difference. When purchasing a trash can, their capacity and aesthetics should be considered. They may be full of trash, but they should look good too.

In my opinion, kitchen trash cans often get the shortest straw on looks. They’re typically designed for utility as they often get the most (and worst-smelling) household garbage—and they tend to be pretty sterile-looking. But if you’re willing to invest, a good-looking trash can will make your overall kitchen experience a better one.

Under $100

This sleek can comes in a multitude of colors, and has ventilation holes at the bottom to deter from the dreaded trash bag vacuum.

The retro-inspired look of this can means it'll fit into just about any kitchen style.

Under $150

Similar to the classic simplehuman ones, this can has a nicer gloss finish than the typical silver coating.

Your guests may mistake this beautiful trash can for a plant stand, with its mid-century inspired tapered legs.

Over $150

Of all the cans I looked at, this was by far the most unique one, with multiple compartments that are fully customizable.

The half-moon shape of this can means it'll fit easily against a wall and out of the way.

Tilt-out cans don't get enough credit, especially ones that double as an extra prep space.

