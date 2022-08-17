This Convenient and Durable KitchenAid Mini Stand Mixer is the Perfect Addition to Your Kitchen
In The Mix
A cluttered kitchen can throw a wrench in any culinary idea – and when it comes to taking up too much counter space, a stand mixer is often the culprit. KitchenAid’s Artisan® Mini 3.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer is a lighter, smaller alternative that still has the power and durability to meet your mixing needs.
The Artisan Mini was designed by KitchenAid to serve as a classic statement piece that can conveniently live on any kitchen counter. As its name suggests, the mixer features a tilt-head which makes it easier to add ingredients. It also includes six different speed settings to prepare all kinds of recipes. Plus, baking lovers will be able to delight in a number of included attachments to meet their needs, including a flex edge baker, coated dough hook, and six-wire whip.
Artisan® Mini 3.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer
Also available in other colors.
