CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    PARTNER UPDATE

    This Convenient and Durable KitchenAid Mini Stand Mixer is the Perfect Addition to Your Kitchen

    In The Mix

    Ad by KitchenAid

    KitchenAid

    A cluttered kitchen can throw a wrench in any culinary idea – and when it comes to taking up too much counter space, a stand mixer is often the culprit. KitchenAid’s Artisan® Mini 3.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer is a lighter, smaller alternative that still has the power and durability to meet your mixing needs.

    The Artisan Mini was designed by KitchenAid to serve as a classic statement piece that can conveniently live on any kitchen counter. As its name suggests, the mixer features a tilt-head which makes it easier to add ingredients. It also includes six different speed settings to prepare all kinds of recipes. Plus, baking lovers will be able to delight in a number of included attachments to meet their needs, including a flex edge baker, coated dough hook, and six-wire whip.

    Artisan® Mini 3.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer

    Also available in other colors.

    Buy at KitchenAid$380

    Looking for a different type of mixer? KitchenAid’s full catalog is sure to have what you need – explore more options here.

    If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.