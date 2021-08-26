Kite Surfer Dies After Sudden Wind Gust Slams Him Into Florida Home

Read it at CNN
A Florida man has died from injuries he suffered during a freak kite surfing accident in Ft. Lauderdale on Wednesday. Said to be in his 50s, the surfer got caught up in a strong and sudden wind gust and was unable to release his bright orange kite before it slammed into the balcony of a beachfront home, just a few blocks from where he launched on the beach. Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Stephen Gollan told CNN that the man “had flown into the side of a residence” and was taken to the hospital alive, but later died from his injuries.