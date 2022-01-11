These Kitty And Vibe Silk Pajamas Are What Dreams Are Made Of

Up until a few years ago, my bedtime apparel consisted of faded high school-era tees and college-era workout shorts. But after venturing into adulthood and investing in age-appropriate upgrades, like a matching luggage set and an age-defying eye cream, I’ve come to understand the value in having a pair of pajamas that don’t look like they belong in a donation bag. And while I’ve purchased some matching sets in the past from a variety of brands, many of them look decades old and easily after wearing and washing only a handful of times.

I’ve long understood the appeal of silk pajamas, but nonetheless, I've been reluctant to buy them. In addition to being worried about the expense and maintaining their integrity through wash cycles, I was also worried about becoming too hot in the middle of the night while wearing them. So when I heard about Kitty and Vibe’s super-breathable, machine-washable, and moisture-wicking poly-silk pajamas, I thought they’d be a nice change of pace from my well-worn, need-to-donate cotton sets. Plus, they look and feel expensive, even though they’re super affordable.

Many know Kitty and Vibe for their size-inclusive swimwear, but the forward-thinking brand also carries a collection of chic pajama tops and bottoms. I started out wearing the company’s Pajama Tee ($48), which quickly became my favorite go-to nightshirt. I love that it’s cozy and comfy enough to wear around the house, but is also stylish enough to make it look like you’re staying in a five-star resort.

Shop Kitty & Vibe Poly-Silk Pajamas Kitty and Vibe's luxe poly-silk pajama separates allow you to mix and match colors, styles, and patterns. They're available in sizes small through 5XL. Shop at Kitty and Vibe $

The Pajama Tee fits a tad oversized, so it’s roomy, but it isn’t big enough in my opinion to justify sizing down from my usual size. The silky shirt is breathable and lightweight and isn’t too hot to wear through the night as well, especially if you already deal with getting hot in the middle of the night. I loved the chic prints as well (there are three to choose from) and the fact that it’s runs a tad longer in the back than in the front. You can almost wear it by itself if you like to sleep super light.

The matching Pajama pants ($52) also fit insanely well compared to other silk pajama pants I’ve worn before. They fit just right around the waist and don’t ride up anywhere. I was worried I’d have to size up on the pants at first, but when I tried on my usual size they fit just right. However, if you prefer a looser, relaxed fit with your nightwear, I do suggest sizing up on the Pajama pants, as they do fit snugly. Best of all, they have pockets!

If you like a button-up shirt more than a tee, Kitty and Vibe also carry a Pajama Button-Down that fits similarly to the Pajama tee, though it’s not as loose, but is just as comfy to wear. And while I really love the Pajama pants, I have to say the Pajama shorts ($42) are my favorite of the two. Like the pants, the shorts also don’t ride up, but they do give more generous room for my hips and derriere compared to the pants, which I appreciate.

If luxury sleepwear is something you want to invest in, you’ve found it at an affordable price with the Kitty and Vibe pajama collection. And while I am already hoarding these gorgeous silky pajamas as my official adult-era sleepwear, I can’t help but also earmark these garments as perfect gifts for all my girlfriends.

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations. Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find apparel deals from L.L.Bean, Lands’ End, Gap, and more. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.