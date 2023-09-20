CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Ultra High-Paid CEO Quickly Resigned After Alleged Groping Incident
MORE TO THE STORY
Read it at The Wall Street Journal
After Kiwi Camara’s rapid departure last week from CS Disco, the legal technology firm he co-founded in 2013, the CEO’s former colleagues suggested that he had simply decided to move on to other projects—leaving behind a mammoth pay package previously worth more than $100 million. It turns out there’s more to the story. According to a new report by The Wall Street Journal, Camara stepped down following an incident in which he allegedly groped a young employee on Sept. 6. Former staffers told the Journal they had complained about Camara’s conduct for years. The tycoon did not respond to the outlet’s requests for comment.