News Anchor Reveals She Suffered ‘Beginnings of a Stroke’ During Live Broadcast
‘SOMETHING IS GOING ON’
Local Oklahoma morning news anchor Julie Chin was forced to dip out of a live broadcast on Saturday after she became confused and continually stumbled over her words, telling viewers she was not feeling well. “I’m sorry, something is going on with me this morning, and I apologize to everybody,” the KJRH-TV anchor said before tossing the report to meteorologist Annie Brown. On Sunday night, Chin revealed that doctors told her she had actually been dealing with the early symptoms of a stroke. On her personal Facebook page, she said her colleagues recognized she was going through a medical emergency and called 911. Explaining that she lost partial vision in one eye and her arm went numb, Chin also wrote that she’s since “spent the last few days in the hospital undergoing all sorts [of] tests.” The tests “have all come back great,” she said, but her physicians “think I had the beginnings of a stroke, but not a full stroke.” She shared the warning signs of a stroke while reassuring viewers that she should be back on the air in a few days.