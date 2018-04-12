Knicks Fire Coach Jeff Hornacek After Two 50-Loss Seasons

CHEAT SHEET
Jeff Hornacek has been fired as New York Knicks coach, ending his reign after two consecutive 50-loss seasons. ESPN reported Knicks President Steve Mills and General Manager Scott Perry informed Hornacek of his firing early Thursday morning when he returned to New York from Cleveland, where the Knicks beat the Cavaliers 110-98. Hornacek had one year left on his contract. Assistant Coach Kurt Rambis was also dismissed. The Knicks went 60-104 during Hornacek’s leadership, which is the sixth-worst record in the NBA over that time period. He was hired by then-team President Phil Jackson and then-GM Mills ahead of the 2016-17 season.