Knicks Legend Willis Reed Dies at 80
Legendary New York Knicks player Willis Reed died last Wednesday after battling congestive heart issues, former teammate Bill Bradley confirmed to The New York Times. He was 80. In his time at the Knicks, Reed helped carry the team to championship wins in 1970 and 1973. He was named NBA finals MVP for the 1973 season. In his post-playing career, he went on to coach for the Knicks, Atlanta Hawks, and Sacramento Kings, before beginning his tenure at the New Jersey Nets. He worked his way up the Nets to become senior vice president of basketball operations, during which time the team made it to the NBA finals twice, in 2002 and 2003. He moved on to the New Orleans Hornets, before he finally retired from the industry in 2007.