Knife Attack Suspect Named as ‘SNL’ Producer’s Son

A 20-year-old man facing murder charges for allegedly slashing three people with a knife outside a New York City bar is the son of a Saturday Night Live producer, according to the New York Post. Arlo Willner was arrested after a knife attack outside Sally’s Bar in Kips Bay left three men hospitalized Saturday. The Post now reports that the young man, who is out on bond, is the son of late SNL music coordinator Hal Willner and Sheila Rogers, a producer for James Corden and David Letterman’s CBS shows. The 3.30 a.m. incident started after the younger man reportedly approached the three other males and inquired about purchasing cocaine. He was told that “this was not the place for that,” according to a criminal complaint seen by the Post. It added that an argument started and Willner pulled a pocket knife. One man, 45, was left with deep wounds to his neck while his friend, 45, sustained injuries to his shoulder. A third man, in his thirties, was stabbed in the stomach. As well an attempted murder rap, Willner has been hit with two counts of first-degree assault and criminal possession of a weapon. He pleaded not guilty in Manhattan Criminal Court.