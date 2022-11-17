Knife-Wielding Man Walks Into New York Times Building and Asks to See ‘Politics Section,’ Cops Say

Read it at New York Post
A man holding a knife in one hand and a stuffed animal in the other strolled into The New York Times building in Manhattan on Thursday around noon, according to an NYPD spokesperson. The man, who also had an axe and reportedly wanted to speak with “the politics section,” walked in on Eighth Avenue between West 40th and 41st streets, according to the New York Post. Before he surrendered the knife to building security, he asked to see the Gray Lady’s political reporters, police said. “There was no fight,” the spokesperson told the Post. The man, whom police didn’t identify, was transferred to Roosevelt Hospital to be evaluated, according to police.