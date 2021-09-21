Knife-Wielding Stalker Allegedly Showed Up at Ariana Grande’s Home, Threatening to Kill Her
POP STAR IN PERIL
Ariana Grande has filed a civil harassment restraining order against an alleged stalker who keeps showing up to her L.A. home “brandishing a large knife and yelling threatening statements,” according to the court filing. Grande filed the order on Sept. 14 against Aharon Zebulun Brown, a 23-year-old stranger. According to Grande’s manager, Brown has been coming to her home since mid-February of this year. His visits escalated in the last two to three weeks, says Grande’s manager, and he has been showing up at her residence daily. In one of the most recent incidents, Grande’s security team was forced to pepper spray him. The last incident was on Sept. 10, during which Brown allegedly screamed, “I’ll fucking kill you and her.” Online jail records show that Brown is at the North County Correctional Facility on $140,000 bail.